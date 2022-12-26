Essex Savings Bank Sells 149 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. 41,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,326. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

