Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,386. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

