Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. International Seaways makes up 3.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of International Seaways worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $7,345,680 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

