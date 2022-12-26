Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. International Seaways comprises about 3.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of International Seaways worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $2,205,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $7,345,680. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

