Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.17) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.96) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

