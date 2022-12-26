Financial Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Point Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.92% 7.69% 0.62% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.41 $8.44 million $1.44 19.09 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.