First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNLC opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.54. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

