First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 315,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

