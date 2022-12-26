Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
