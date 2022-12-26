Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $346.71 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00028262 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $346.71 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,659,079 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

