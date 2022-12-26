Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $312,484.23

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $68.85 million and approximately $312,484.23 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

