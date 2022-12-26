General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in General Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in General Electric by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.79. 204,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

