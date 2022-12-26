Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.21.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

