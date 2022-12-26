Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. 138,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

