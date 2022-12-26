GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Insider Activity at GoHealth

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,280,987 shares of company stock worth $9,769,580. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 102,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.