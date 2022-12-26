Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 16,171 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

MHD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

