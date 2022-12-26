Goodwin Daniel L Has $296,000 Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

MUI remained flat at $11.27 during trading on Monday. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,228. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

