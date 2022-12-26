Goodwin Daniel L Has $296,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI remained flat at $11.27 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,228. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.