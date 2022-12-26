Goodwin Daniel L Has $478,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 12,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.