Goodwin Daniel L Has $478,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.80.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

