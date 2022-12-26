Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,205. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

