Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,137 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $4,812,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

