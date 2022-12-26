Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

