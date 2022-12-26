Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

