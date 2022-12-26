Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.