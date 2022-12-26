Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 74,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,357. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.