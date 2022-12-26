Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $134.48 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

