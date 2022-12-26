Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.21 million and $223,886.97 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

