Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Hits $20.93 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $641,384.10 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $30.73 or 0.00182121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

