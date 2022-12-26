Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($88.30) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

adidas stock opened at €125.86 ($133.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.07. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

