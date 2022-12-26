Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.68 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

