Head-To-Head Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Kenon 273.80% 56.30% 34.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Kenon $488.00 million 3.60 $930.27 million $28.71 1.14

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.53, meaning that its stock price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kenon beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW; and operated a fleet of 118 vessels. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

