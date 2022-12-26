Hedera Price Hits $0.0436 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $8.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,179.95354 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04373171 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,593,507.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

