Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.87 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

