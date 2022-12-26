Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,376 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

