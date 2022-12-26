Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.63 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $64.63 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.53 or 0.05160709 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00499027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29567571 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.28145141 USD and is down -12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $27,761,388.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

