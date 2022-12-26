Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.61 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.