Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,795 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,929,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.