Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,795 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,929,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
