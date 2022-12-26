Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.05. 278,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

