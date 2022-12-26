Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

