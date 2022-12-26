Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.73. 22,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock worth $4,042,906 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.