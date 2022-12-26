Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NewMarket by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 7.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 461.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE:NEU traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.32. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $360.77.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.05 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.