Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $132,920.70 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $98,073.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

