Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $1,527,000.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Titan International stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 156,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

