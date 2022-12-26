Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $108,439.21 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $108,439.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,081,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,540,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Blanchard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

