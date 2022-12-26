Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires £53,200 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £53,200 ($64,625.85).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Bernstein bought 132,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,175 ($30,581.88).

Insig AI Price Performance

INSG stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,575.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.16. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.90 ($0.63).

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

