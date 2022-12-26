Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,399 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.66. 39,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,239. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day moving average is $224.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

