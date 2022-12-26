Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

