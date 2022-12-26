Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,843,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 420,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.96. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.47.

