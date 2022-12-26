Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

